Popular San Jose Donut Shop to Shut Down After 33 Years Due to Coronavirus Recession

A much-loved donut shop that has been serving the South Bay for decades is now the latest casualty of the COVID recession.

Sunny Donuts, an independent shop in San Jose's Cambrian Park, will shut down its doors on Sunday after 33 years in business. Chip Lim and his wife opened the donut shop not long after coming to the Bay Area from Cambodia in 1982.

"It means a lot, it's like one of the last businesses in this plaza that's still here," said Daniel Nguyen, a San Jose resident who went to get one last fix of donuts from the shop on Wednesday. "It's sad to see it go."

Meanwhile, the Cambrian Park Plaza is set to see some big changes in the future with proposals coming in -- some for businesses and some for residential development.

