Popular San Jose Instagram account collecting toys for children

A popular San Jose Instagram account is once again working to help families in need this holiday season.

The account known as San Jose Foos is hosting a toy drive for the third year.

The founders of the page want to collect 30,000 toys to hand out to kids who otherwise might not receive them.

"I always feel like giving is very important," founder Anthony Gomez said. "It's definitely one of the main things in my life that I like to do all the time even when I don't have much. It's meant for everyone. It doesn't matter how much money you make, how little money you make. It's meant for everyone to come and for the kids to see that there's some Christmas spirit in the air."

Mayor Matt Mahan is supporting the group, which is also partnering with Toys for Tots. There are donation drop-off locations throughout the city.

"Last year, we distributed 15,000 toys to kids who might not otherwise receive them, and I know we can come together as a community to do even better this year," Mahan said.

The organizers will be handing out the toys Friday through Sunday at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

To get involved and for more details, go to sanjosetoydrive.com.