Possible Arson Fires Near Downtown San Jose Under Investigation

By Marianne Favro

Arson investigators are looking into a series of fires near downtown San Jose.

Since May 7, at least 10 possible arson fires – from dumpsters to trees to vehicles – have been reported in neighborhoods surrounding downtown San Jose.

"I’m concerned that it might be one individual or a group of individuals that are purposely doing these," Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association President Jeff Levine said.

Victor Salazar said his mother and sister barely escaped as flames ripped through their home on Fourth Street early Saturday morning. Salazar, who has lived there for 40 years, is now living in a tent in his front yard and mourning the loss of his three dogs killed in the fire.

Salazar said someone lit a nearby trash can on fire and the flames spread to his home.

"Somebody lit it on fire," he said. "They lit my mom’s house on fire."

The San Jose Fire Department confirmed it is investigating if the blaze was arson.

Officials are also investigating a vehicle fire one block over on Fifth Street that destroyed a Ford Excursion and another house fire. A white truck also burned in the same neighborhood.

