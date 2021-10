Two separate power outages are affecting thousands of people in the South Bay Sunday morning.

According to PG&E's outage map, over 4,000 people are being affected in Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

#BREAKING 2 separate power outages in the South Bay. 1) Outage is impacting about 4,300 customers between Morgan Hill and Gilroy. @PGE4Me investigating cause. 2) Outage impacting Gilroy. More than 1,000 customers without power.This was caused by a car hitting a pole @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/a5aJbbQcFD — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) October 17, 2021

In Gilroy, the outage was caused by a car hitting a pole.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.