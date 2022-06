A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported near Morgan Hill Saturday.

According to the USGS, the quake rattled the areas of Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy, Seven Trees and San Jose.

No damages or injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING A preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake has just rattled the Morgan Hill area. The quake hit at around 1:14pm PDT. No reports of injuries. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/6PxM2QsuYi — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 18, 2022