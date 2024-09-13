San Jose

Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes South Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday and was centered about 5 miles northeast of Alum Rock.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the quake did not cause any damage.

Further information was not immediately available.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
Are you prepared for the next big one?
