Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes South Bay

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday and was centered about 5 miles northeast of Alum Rock.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the quake did not cause any damage.

Further information was not immediately available.



