Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Santa Cruz County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Santa Cruz County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 2:53 a.m. on Sunday and was centered about 3 miles northwest of Aromas, just east of Watsonville, and could be felt in parts of the South Bay.

According to officials, the quake did not cause any damage.


