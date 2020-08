A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the South Bay near Milpitas Monday, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was reported at around 1:30 p.m. and it was reportedly felt in Milpitas, Sunol, Alum Rock, Fremont and San Jose.

Shortly after, a preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Saratoga at around 1:46 p.m.

The second quake was reportedly felt in Saratoga, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Cupertino and Sunnyvale.

No damages have been reported.