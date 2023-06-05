Pride flags stolen from San Jose's Willow Glen

More than 75 small pride flags were stolen from downtown Willow Glen in San Jose.

Local real estate agent Holly Barr places the flags in buckets along Lincoln Avenue every June for Pride Month.

Orange flags are usually there in case pedestrians want to be more visible crossing the street.

In the past, many of the rainbow flags have been stolen and this year is no exception.

While some suspect anti-LGBTQ sentiment behind the thefts, some in the community say people probably just want to take them home.

"I've lived here for 30 years and I haven't had any indication that anyone would have bad feelings toward the LGBT community, so I'm assuming they just wanted it to have it,” said resident Michael Saunders.

Either way, Barr says she won’t be discouraged from replacing the flags and celebrating Pride Month.