Protest Shuts Down Council Meeting at SJ City Hall Ahead of Vaccine Mandate Vote

Anti-mask activists are protesting at the San Jose City Council chambers ahead of a vaccine mandate vote Tuesday.

Dozens of anti-maskers, who predictably did not wear masks in the city chambers, reportedly forced the City Council to take a recess as they tried to get unmasked attendees out.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pictures posted on different social media platforms show attendees holding signs that read "my body, my choice," or "What next? Mandating Proof of Vaxx to vote?"

#Breaking:Large group of people protesting vaccine mandates inside and outside San Jose City Hall. City Council meeting shutdown to give people a chance to put on masks. An hour later ,meeting has not resumed. pic.twitter.com/c1NglvfxU5 — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) August 24, 2021

Police arrive at San Jose City Council after large crowd shows up to protest vaccine mandates. 24 people will be allowed in to council meeting with masks.The rest must wait in auxiliary room. pic.twitter.com/BuQMUNhSJY — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) August 24, 2021

The mandate they are protesting is one proposed by Mayor Sam Liccardo that would require attendees of events with 50 or more people at city-owned facilities to show proof of vaccination.

If passed by the City Council on Tuesday, the mandate would impact facilities like the SAP Center, San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

However, last week Liccardo said the mandate would not be effective immediately as venue operators would need time to adjust in order to adhere to the new rule.

The City Council vote can be watched in person at the council chambers at City Hall or online at https://sanjoseca.zoom.us/j/93052835954.