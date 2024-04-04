Gaza war protesters block entrances to Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale

Demonstrators Thursday morning blocked off entrances to Lockheed Martin's research campus in Sunnyvale, protesting what they call the company's involvement in Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza.

A coalition of more than 135 students, teachers, tech workers and other residents gathered for the protest of the war in which more than 30,000 people have died.

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest weapons manufacturer and supplies Israel with F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, Hellfire missiles, and other weapons and surveillance technology used in the war, according to protest organizers.

"We have gathered here to disrupt Lockheed Martin's operations and demand that the U.S. stop all arms sales to Israel," protester Maramiya Yensoon said in a release. "We urge Congress and Biden to push for a permanent ceasefire, and fellow communities to take up calls for cease-fire themselves until Biden acts."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson released the following statement in response to the protest.

"Lockheed Martin’s core values are to do what’s right, respect others and perform with excellence. These values provide clear, unambiguous and uncompromising standards for how we treat each other with understanding and compassion. We respect the right to peaceful protest and we are honored to partner with the U.S. military and our international partners to deliver strategic deterrence and security solutions."