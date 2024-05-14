Google

Protesters converge on Google I/O conference in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Google is hosting its I/O developers conference this week, and as thousands of people descended on Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for Tuesday's events, protesters took advantage of the visibility.

The activists were linked to the No Tech for Genocide coalition, objecting to tech companies providing artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology to the Israeli government and military under Project Nimbus.

Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services were selected for a $1.2 billion contract to provide technology for the project.

Last month, Google fired 28 employees for protesting the company's work on Project Nimbus.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

GoogleMountain View
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us