Protesters converge on Google I/O conference in Mountain View

Google is hosting its I/O developers conference this week, and as thousands of people descended on Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for Tuesday's events, protesters took advantage of the visibility.

The activists were linked to the No Tech for Genocide coalition, objecting to tech companies providing artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology to the Israeli government and military under Project Nimbus.

Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services were selected for a $1.2 billion contract to provide technology for the project.

Last month, Google fired 28 employees for protesting the company's work on Project Nimbus.