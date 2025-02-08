Protests across San Jose condemn Trump's immigration policies

Different groups, including community leaders and students, took to the streets of San Jose Friday to condemn the Trump administration's immigration policies and executive orders.

The students from Kathleen MacDonald High School were loud and enthusiastic, saying the Trump administration’s attitude toward immigrants hits at the heart of many of their families and friends. One student said the march grew out of anger and concern.

"What Trump is doing with deportation is not OK," the student said. "There are so many people that live in Santa Clara that are immigrants. We just want to give out the message that we are not messing with it and we will stand behind each other’s sides no matter what. No matter what."

Another protest march was held by many of the largest immigration support groups and ended with a rally at San Jose City Hall. The group acknowledged the young people joining Friday's day of action.

"We wanted to show a line of solidarity among different ethnic groups, different communities, different peoples that are vulnerable right now, scared right now, and we want to find strength and solace in one another," Silicon Valley De Bug Coordinator Raj Jayadev said.

San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz, who led a move to pass an ordinance supporting immigrants, said he wants even more commitment.

"There’s a lot of people who are scared of Trump," he said. "Trump is saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to incarcerate elected officials. Oh, we’re going to go after city administrators and go after city police chiefs.' But I’m telling everybody we need to make everyone in this building pick a [expletive] side. Pick a [expletive] side."

Community groups said Friday's protests were just the start. Many others are being planned.