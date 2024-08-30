Manufacturing

Quality Transformer and Electronics of Milpitas celebrating 60 years

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area is full of new startups whose young workers' resumes include a dozen jobs or more. But one Silicon Valley company has been in the same place, making the same things with the same people for decades.

Quality Transformer and Electronics, based in Milpitas, is celebrating 60 years manufacturing power supplies for everything from military weapons systems to water systems to commercial ovens. And every employee is referred to as "engineer," regardless of what position they hold.

Scott McGrew has the full story in the video above.

