coronavirus

Quarantined Mother and Daughter Hope to Return to Palo Alto Home

Esther Tebeka and her 15-year-old daughter were visiting family in Wuhan, China, when the novel coronavirus broke out.

By Jodi Hernandez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Bay Area woman and her daughter are hoping to finally head home Tuesday after nearly three weeks in quarantine, on two continents.

Esther Tebeka and her 15-year-old daughter were visiting family in Wuhan, China, when the novel coronavirus broke out.

“It’s more than a nightmare,” said Tebeka. “You wouldn’t think this would happen to you in real life. It’s worse than a movie.”

Local

bart 2 hours ago

BART Ambassadors Start Riding Trains, Adding Extra Layer of Security

Millennium Tower 16 mins ago

Inspectors Cite Millennium Tower in Window Failure

The Palo Alto mom and daughter were in Wuhan when the outbreak hit, so they were quarantined with the rest of the city with no way out.

“I realized the danger especially for my daughter. I was afraid she was going to die there,” Tebeka said.

She called the embassy non-stop before managing to get two seats on an evacuation cargo plane to the U.S. They’ve been in quarantine at March Air Force Base in Southern California with 200 others ever since.

“Everybody is negative,” said Tebeka. “No positive results, so none of us are infected.”

Out of hundreds of other abroad a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, 135 passengers, including 20 Americans have tested positive. More than 3,500 others, remain quarantined in their cabins, including a couple from North California.

“When you look at how many days remain it can be a little depressing,” said quarantined American Matthew Smith.

With the death toll approaching 1,000, and more people getting sick with the virus every day, Tebeka said the quarantines are critical. She hopes people take precautions and don’t panic.

“This story, if they don’t control it, has one end,” she said. “It could be the end of the whole humanity who knows.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPalo Alto
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us