Raising Cane's opens first South Bay location

By Brendan Weber

Popular chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s continued its Bay Area expansion Tuesday, opening its first location in the South Bay.

The chain's newest restaurant is located at 2398 Evergreen Place in San Jose, near the intersection of East Capitol Expressway and Quimby Road.

"We're really excited," said Chris Zygler, regional leader of Raising Cane's restaurants in Northern California. "This is our first restaurant we're opening in San Jose. A little bit of rainy weather, but we are not letting that stop us. We have a great crowd behind us and we have great giveaways all afternoon."

Zygler said the first customer lined up at 7 p.m. Monday, with several more camping out overnight. By 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, roughly 100 people were waiting for the doors to open.

"The turnout has been stellar," Zygler said.

The San Jose location is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Raising Cane's also has locations in Colma, Oakland, Hayward, Fairfield and Vacaville.

"People are familiar with us…people have gone to Raising Cane's and they kind of know the vibe," Zygler said. "We don't take ourselves too seriously. We have one love, which is our chicken tender, and we take that to the next level. The customers are here for it."

