Daytime rave coming to downtown San Jose

A music festival with a rave flavor is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend.

Social media influencers San Jose Foos are bringing the music to Discovery Meadow park. Popular DJ and producer Gordo will be the headliner.

Raves are often described as large warehouse parties with DJs playing electronic dance music and elaborate pulsing lights, but this one should be over before most people go to sleep.

"This is from 2 to 9 p.m.," San Jose Foos founder Anthony Gomez said. "It's going to be daylight the entire time. There’s no neighborhood that will even hear us during the entire duration of the festival."

During a recent San Francisco rave, many people complained about music blaring late into the night.

San Jose police are not adding patrols other than the required number of officers for any festival at the park.

San Jose Foos said the party is a plus for the city, with hotels filling up and people taking mass transit to enjoy the event.

"5,000 people in downtown is big for the vibrancy," Gomez said. "Based on our ticket sales right not, a lot of them are coming from out of town, even flying in from places as far as Texas, a lot of people flying in from LA."

Councilman Omar Torres said he will be among the thousands at the rave.

"Let’s do more of these, and then they can trickle into our small businesses," he said.