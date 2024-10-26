Community members launch effort to recall embattled San Jose Councilman Omar Torres

Community leaders and residents launched a campaign on Friday to recall embattled San Jose Councilman Omar Torres.

Torres has been a no-show at city meetings since police started investigating him over alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

The recall effort is being led by a group of business and community leaders from Torres's downtown district.

"Decisions are being made at city hall all while our neighborhoods have no voice," Matthew Quevedo said.

Quevedo is the deputy chief of staff for Mayor Matt Mahan, but he said he's pushing the recall movement only as a concerned citizen.

He and other recall organizers said they’re fed up with Torres’s absences from the council since Oct. 3. They also said the allegations against him are damning and he should be removed from office.

"His behavior is not OK," business owner Melissa Reyes said. "We don’t feel comfortable hosting meetings with his name stamped on there. He has a lot of personal obligations going on outside of work. He cannot focus on the city. He cannot focus on this district."

After missing his second straight council meeting, Torres asked for a one-month medical leave of absence. In a memo, he said he needs to focus on his mental health, writing "the allegations made against me have significantly impacted my emotional and mental well-being."

Those allegations began when Torres told police he was being extorted by a man he had a previous relationship with. That man claimed their relationship began when he was a minor.

Court documents also show graphic texts between the two in which Torres talked about sexual acts with a different 17-year-old.

Torres’s attorney did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment but has previously dismissed the exchanges as role-play between partners.

Torres has not been arrested or charged with any crime as of Friday.

Councilman Bien Doan applauded the recall effort.

"This is an absolutely right thing to do," he said. "Our citizens are sick and tired of Councilmember Torres."

To start the recall, organizers must gather 250 signatures from qualifying district residents. Next, they’ll need to serve Torres with their intent to recall him. Then, the campaign will need to collect nearly 5,300 signatures to bring it to a vote. They hope to have the recall on the ballot by early next year.