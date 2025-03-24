South Bay Red Robin location closes permanently

A South Bay Red Robin restaurant has closed for good.
The location on El Paseo de Saratoga in San Jose closed its doors Sunday night.
The closure comes weeks after the chain announced it would be reevaluating 70 underperforming restaurant locations as their leases expire.
Red Robin posted an annual net loss of $77.5 million in 2024.
It's unknown at this time what other locations could be closing.
