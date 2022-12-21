Police Investigate Report of Armed Person in MLK Library at San Jose State

Police are investigating a report of an armed person inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus.

A campus spokesperson said authorities have set up a perimeter around the library.

No injuries have been reported.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.