San Jose

Police Investigate Report of Armed Person in MLK Library at San Jose State

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a report of an armed person inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus.

A campus spokesperson said authorities have set up a perimeter around the library.

No injuries have been reported.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us