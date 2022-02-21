Residents Remain Skeptical After Years of Coyote Creek Flooding

As the Bay Area battles a deepening drought, growing bitterness over the South Bay's last flood remains as does the legal battle surrounding it.

Five years ago, Coyote Creek in San Jose left entire neighborhoods under water.

Years later, the families who lost almost everything in those floods are still fighting against the water district as they try to pull themselves up.

In the William Street neighborhood, just above Coyote Creek, some homes are still rebuilding from the ground up following the devastating flood that forced thousands to evacuate and caused about $100 million in damage.

"The night of the flood, we thought our house might be destroyed," said homeowner Geordie Smith, "and that was traumatic."

Residents of the neighborhood still remember the moment say some say they "kind of live in fear about it because I never know if it could happen," explained Angel Mancano.

About 240 residents sued the city and the water district for damages and lack of warning.

The city's settlement was $750,000, but Santa Clara Valley Water District has not settled.

The agency said in a statement Monday it has taken numerous immediate safety steps such as installing flood walls and berms, repairing a levee and installing gauges to monitor water levels. In addition, their long term goals include building more flood walls new levees and launching an overall flood management project in 2024.

But some residents are still skeptical.

"There was no warning," Smith said, "and the lack of warning...I mean, to me and many of our neighbors, it makes us feel like we're not fully valued citizens."

Valley Water said it hopes to restore some of that trust and it plans to continue ongoing public hearings and through good faith efforts, resolve their differences before going to court in May.