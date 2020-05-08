Los Altos

Reward Offered in Slaying of Los Altos Gardener

By Bay City News

Los Altos Police

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Roberto Riviera in Los Altos on Monday, police said Thursday.

The reward is being offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based nonprofit, in partnership with the Los Altos Police Department.

Riviera was shot sometime before 10:55 a.m. when police were called about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

3 North Bay Counties Moving Forward With Phase 2 of Reopening

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Community Spread of Coronavirus in California Started in Nail Salon: Governor

Riviera was shot in the backyard of the home and he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., police said.

The suspect may have left the area on a motorcycle, according to police.

Margaret Petros, executive director of Mothers Against Murder said Thursday night after the reward was offered, "We really hope the criminal/criminals are arrested quickly."

Police, she said, reached out to her group to put up a reward.

Petros said Riviera was a gardener working at the home where he was shot. She said the neighborhood is very safe and it's shocking that something like this happened.

This article tagged under:

Los AltoscrimeMothers Against Murder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us