Robots Deliver Food Orders Around Valley Fair Mall Neighborhood

It is the very latest in food delivery -- Silicon Valley style.

Autonomous robots were seen Thursday roaming around the San Jose neighborhood near the Valley Fair Mall picking up food orders and delivering them to customers.

The service is part of a just-launched pilot program between Valley Fair Mall and Kitchen United, a so-called "ghost kitchen" company providing space to restaurants to make to-go meals.

The robots pick up meals inside the mall and roll around to deliver the food nearby.

The pilot program, which got a lot of attention from shoppers, runs through this week.

