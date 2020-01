Several women's groups in Los Altos will celebrate on Wednesday the 47th anniversary of the decision to make abortion legal in the U.S., according to the activist group Raging Grannies.

The celebration starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. at the Los Altos Youth Center at 1 N. San Antonio Road.

The celebration will include a musical tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and feature speakers and a rally.