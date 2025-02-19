South Bay roller rink set to close in March

The end of the line is almost here for a popular South Bay roller rink.

San Jose's Aloha Fun Center is set to close on March 23.

Aloha Fun Center started six years ago as a pop-up at Eastridge Center mall.

It was only supposed to stick around for a couple months, but it proved to be so successful that the owner managed to extend her lease on a yearly basis – until now.

The owner said she is looking for a new location.