South Bay roller rink set to close in March

The end of the line is almost here for a popular South Bay roller rink.
San Jose's Aloha Fun Center is set to close on March 23.
Aloha Fun Center started six years ago as a pop-up at Eastridge Center mall.
It was only supposed to stick around for a couple months, but it proved to be so successful that the owner managed to extend her lease on a yearly basis – until now.
The owner said she is looking for a new location.
