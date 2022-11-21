Food, Hope Distributed During Sacred Heart's Annual Turkey Giveaway

Monday marked the first day of Sacred Heart Community Service's annual turkey giveaway, and it was clear the need for help is massive.

Sacred Heart was aiming to give out 7,200 food boxes filled with about $100 worth of holiday staples.

Jimmy Gonzales of San Jose called it a lifesaver.

"That’s what it’s all about: day of Thanksgiving, a day of thanks," he said. "This is going to help…this is going to help out a lot."

Stephen Davis was volunteering for his 13th year. Picking up and delivering food most days, he was handing it out directly on Monday.

"What brings me back here is the joy that I get helping the community," he said. "I think I get more out of volunteering than they realize. It’s such a rewarding feeling I get in my heart."

This year, Sacred Heart skipped the usual registration process to open up the giveaway to more families.

The organization said it could still use 2,000 more turkeys to meet the community need.

"It’s been a little bit difficult to get turkeys," Sacred Heart special event director Demone Carter said. "I’m not sure what’s going on, but we definitely still need turkeys. So if folks are able to come down and donate turkeys, we’re still taking them up until Wednesday, noon."

Some recipients pointed out Sacred Heart helps people get back on their feet year-round.

"When I was homeless it was really tough," Julie Hicks said. "This place has really been there for me, fed me. I just love this place."