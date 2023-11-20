Holiday meal boxes distributed during Sacred Heart's annual Thanksgiving giveaway

Monday marked the first day of Sacred Heart Community Service's annual Thanksgiving food box giveaway.

The organization was aiming to give out about 4,000 holiday meal boxes filled with about $150-worth of holiday staples.

Brigina French of San Jose called it a blessing.

"I would be starving,” she said. “Because of these guys being here and the donations that they get- it helps people like me, senior citizens and adults with kids that are low income.”

Elizabeth Matthews is a director at the organization.and said, “So our vision for our community [is] to ensure that every child and adult is free from poverty. Doing simple acts like this helps alleviate some of those symptoms of poverty.”

With the help of staff, volunteers and donors, the community center will distribute the boxes until Wednesday.

The organization said it could still use more meat like ham, turkey or chicken to meet the community needs. It’s also accepting more volunteers and monetary donations.