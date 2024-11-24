Salmon make way to South Bay creek, draws in crowds

Storm Chinook Salmon have made their way in big numbers to a South Bay creek.

The salmon have become a huge attraction near downtown Campbell, with people pulling over in their cars and bikes to see the fish.

"I was driving by. And I was wondering what everyone on the bridge was staring at, so I pulled over. I love salmon, and it's nice to see people excited about it," said Teresa Carstens of Campbell.

According to experts, the number of salmon in the area is larger than usual. Volunteers with the South Bay Clean Creeks Coalition said that in areas where there are usually three to six salmon, there are now close to 30.

"In the last 11 years I have been doing this, I have never seen this many fish," said Steve Holmes, founder of the coalition. I am super excited we are starting to see the fish take on and increase their numbers significantly."

Some fish in the creek are measuring more than 45 inches long.

Despite the excitement, Holmes said people are ignoring the "no fishing" signs.

"You have this resource coming into a metropolitan area, and we are trying to educate the public that they cannot fish here, but there are still signs of people poaching fish," he said.

According to Holmes, some people have used shopping carts to catch the salmon, and one person made a makeshift spear. Though, most people are taking photos.

The coalition is now working on a project to make it easier for fish to swim upstream in the area.