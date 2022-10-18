I-880 Lane Closures Set for Tuesday, Wednesday

Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway.

Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway.

Tuesday's closure of one lane of northbound Interstate 880 will be between East Gish Road and the Montague Expressway from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, one northbound lane will be closed between Montague Expressway and State Route 237 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time and to please drive with caution through the construction zone.

