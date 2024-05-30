San Jose

Mayor Matt Mahan seeks community support to beautify San Jose

By Andrew Mendez

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has launched a new Adopt-a-Block program with hopes to encourage residents to keep their neighborhoods clean.

The pilot program, that was launched Thursday, will require those that sign up to "adopt" a street in their neighborhood to keep clean. Volunteers will receive a litter kit that will include a litter sticks, neon-colored safety vests and gloves.

Volunteers will commit themselves to a weekly or monthly walk to clean up trash they notice on their selected routes.

Residents can apply in-person at the mayor's office

Last year San Jose saw a 300% rise in volunteerism across the city, according to city officials.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara CountySouth Bay
