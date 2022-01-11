booster mandate

San Jose Approves Booster Mandate for City Workers, Those Attending Events at City-Owned Properties

This means that those who want to attend a Sharks game or concert at the SAP Center, or any city venue, must show proof of a booster shot

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose approved a COVID-19 booster mandate for city workers and anyone attending an event at a city-owned property Tuesday.

This means that those who want to attend a Sharks game or concert at the SAP Center, or any city venue, must show proof of a booster shot.

The mandate would also apply to people who work for the city.

The city council voted to approve the mandate unanimously, after it had already passed in committee in 2020.

"Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+ the public to access big events in city-owned buildings," said Mayor Sam Liccardo in a tweet.

Entrance to the SAP Center, Convention Center and the Center for Performing Arts would require proof of vaccination and up-to-date booster shots, or a timely negative COVID test.

