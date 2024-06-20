San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in assault on officer during illegal sideshow

San Jose police on Wednesday arrested two suspects they say were involved in an assault on an officer and vandalism of a patrol car during a sideshow last weekend near Santana Row.

Tyler Durbin, 22, and Gabe Durbin, 26, were taken into custody in the city of San Juan Bautista, police said. Both suspects will be booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of inciting a riot, assault on a peace officer and felony vandalism.

According to San Jose police, the officer was flagged down and was responding to the spectator who had been hit. When the officer tried to reach the victim, a group of people overran his car and prevented him from providing aid, according to a social media post by Acting Chief Paul Joseph.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident at Winchester Boulevard and Olin Avenue to identify all those involved, police said.

Earlier this week, San Jose police arrested a man suspected in the assault of a spectator at the same sideshow. Aidan Rheault was booked into a jail for felony hit-and-run and felony reckless driving, police said.