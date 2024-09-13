San Jose police arrest suspect in Aug. 26 fatal shooting

San Jose police arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of another man in August, according to the police department.

Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, officers responded to the 1700 block of Story Road on a report of a shooting, police said. A man was found in a parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives identified Sergio Loya, 36, as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.

San Jose PD Sergio Loya

Loya was arrested Sept. 6 in Stockton and brought back to the Santa Clara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The fatal shooting was San Jose's 23rd homicide this year, according to police.