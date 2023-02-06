San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault

San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday.

Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 5000 block of Lapa Drive, police said. The suspect approached the woman from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced her to walk to a nearby sidewalk and sit down.

As the suspect tried to cover her mouth with packing tape and remove her purse, she fought back and was able to escape, police said. Neighbors who saw the assault came to the victim's aid, and the suspect fled.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Evidence at the scene led to the identification of Xu, a known associate of the victim, police said. Xu was arrested by SJPD’s Covert Response Unit in Sunnyvale.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Yee of the SJPD Robbery Unit via email: 4342@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4166. Tips may be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.