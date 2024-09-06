San Jose police arrest 3 after investigation into alleged brothels

A two-month operation led to San Jose police arresting three suspects for allegedly operating brothels in the city.

Police said the investigation started after they received multiple community tips.

On Aug. 28, the San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force, in collaboration with multiple SJPD specialized units, executed three search warrants at suspected residential brothels located in the 200 block of Palacio Royal Circle, the 700 block of Bonita Avenue, and the 1100 block of Gifford Avenue.

Police arrested San Jose residents Naisong Tong, 34, and Guihua Tao, 60, on Aug. 28 in San Jose. Suspect Zhiqiang Liu, 53, of Rosemead was arrested Tuesday in San Jose.

Officers also contacted four women who are human trafficking survivors and provided them resources.

The San Jose Police Department said it remains committed to eradicating human trafficking in our community and encourages anyone with information about such activities to contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 537-1999.

