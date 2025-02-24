San Jose police arrest multiple suspects in Santana Row fatal stabbing

San Jose police have arrested multiple suspects in the fatal stabbing of a teen at Santana Row earlier this month, according to the police department.

The Valentine's Day stabbing took the life of a 15-year-old boy, who was identified as David Gutierrez of Redwood City, police said.

San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph and Mayor Matt Mahan scheduled a news conference for noon Monday to provide details on the arrests.

According to the victim's loved ones, Gutierrez was on a Valentine's Day date with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed in the heart.

No other details about the arrests or the victim were available.