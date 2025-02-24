San Jose

San Jose police arrest multiple suspects in Santana Row fatal stabbing

Police identify the 15-year-old Redwood City boy killed while on a Valentine's Day date with his girlfriend

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police have arrested multiple suspects in the fatal stabbing of a teen at Santana Row earlier this month, according to the police department.

The Valentine's Day stabbing took the life of a 15-year-old boy, who was identified as David Gutierrez of Redwood City, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph and Mayor Matt Mahan scheduled a news conference for noon Monday to provide details on the arrests.

San Jose Feb 17

Deadly Santana Row stabbing: Details about 15-year-old victim emerge

San Jose Feb 16

Victim in deadly stabbing at San Jose's Santana Row identified as 15-year-old boy

According to the victim's loved ones, Gutierrez was on a Valentine's Day date with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed in the heart.

No other details about the arrests or the victim were available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us