San Jose Bans Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

San Jose will soon have a city-wide ban on selling flavored tobacco products, deeming it the largest city in the state to do so, the San Jose City Council voted on Tuesday.

In an effort to prevent a new generation of tobacco users drawn to flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes, the ordinance prohibits all sales of flavored tobacco products and prevents smoke shops from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, community centers, parks or libraries.

Councilmembers will take a second vote later this month on an ordinance that would prohibit any smoking, including cannabis, cigarettes and cigars, inside multi-family housing units.

Tobacco retailers have until June 30, 2022, to remove flavored products from their stores. Hookah retailers are exempt from the ordinance.

The city will enforce the ban on retailers with at least one check-in per year. Fine amounts are yet to be determined.