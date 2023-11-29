San Jose launches beautification project for city's gateways

For San Jose, making a good first impression has become a priority.

Mayor Matt Mahan and local leaders on Wednesday launched a massive beautification project targeting gateways into the city.

"First impressions matter," Mahan said.

The leaders rolled up their sleeves to finish the cleanup of West Santa Clara Street at Highway 87, possibly the most visible city gateway since it is the main entrance to SAP Center and San Jose Sharks games as well as downtown.

"The truth is for a long time we took our eye off the ball," Mahan said. "The city didn’t feel as safe and clean as it should. We’ve got some fundamental challenges around crime, homelessness, the look and feel of the city, and we have to get back to basics and build momentum again."

Thursday's cleanup was one of 11 targeted gateway sites. Many are at intersections or entrances off freeways and expressways.

Those working on them, including Caltrans, point out that they are not simple projects. They are time consuming and expensive.