San Jose begins crackdown on overnight RV parking

The City of San Jose is trying to find new solutions to its long-running overnight RV parking problems.

As part of the process, the city will begin cracking down on 30 sites that have been popular with RV dwellers and are near schools, parks, and neighborhoods.

"We hope to improve personal and environmental safety and the quality of life for everybody around these locations," said John Ristow, the city's director of transportation.

On Wednesday, the city began putting notices on RVs parked on certain streets for weeks or, in some cases, months. The notices informed dwellers they have two weeks to move or be towed.

One site will be prioritized weekly, and the city estimates there are nearly 2,000 oversized vehicles on the streets.

"You know, we're people too. We're just trying to survive," said Paul Peterson, who has lived in an RV for three months.

Peterson said he is lucky the engine in his vehicle works and plans to move it to a more commercial or industrial area.

"It's a cat and the mouse [game] in the creeks," he said. "It's cat and mouse in the streets. It's just a vicious circle, really."

San Joe Mayor Matt Mahan said the city plans to open 1,000 new interim housing units this year. The city also plans to open its second and largest safe parking site near the San Jose Flea Market, which is expected to host 85 vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, homeless advocates said the enforcement shouldn't happen until those sites are available.

"How can they be kicking people out with no place to go? We have one RV safe-parking that's full," said Gail Osmer. "Berryessa's going to open, but that's for people in [District 4.]"

Mahan said it's an imperfect fix but added that some living on the street told him their current location won't work.

Mahan added that people who want to live in RVs long-term find an RV park or property owned by friends or family. He said the bottom line is that the current RV living situation isn't sustainable.

"We'll keep adding shelter and safe parking, but the short answer is no," he said. "I don't have 1,000 parking spaces today where you can just go take your RV with utility hookups. Just don't. But we can't continue to be complacent and let this problem go."