San Jose body shop owner charged with jacking up insurance damage

A San Jose body shop owner was charged with insurance fraud after getting caught in an undercover sting by authorities, according to Santa Clara County prosecutors.

Jairon Escobar, 49, owner and operator of Radiator & Body Parts, was charged with felony attempted insurance fraud for jacking up an insurance damage estimate on a "newly purchased" bait car with a single dent to include thousands in damage that did not exist, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that in May of last year, a task force of investigators searched for body shops engaging in insurance fraud and encouraging customers who brought damaged vehicles in for repairs to also engage in insurance fraud. Escobar's body shop, located on Barnard Avenue in San Jose, was included in the authorities' search.

An undercover officer brought a Toyota Camry with a dent above the front wheel fender to Escobar's body shop. Even though the car only had the dent, Escobar allegedly encouraged the undercover officer to tell the insurance company that the vehicle had more than $3,000 worth of damage.

Prosecutors alleged Escobar submitted the vehicle estimate of repairs to an insurance company.

He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felony attempted insurance fraud. If convicted, he faces incarceration, prosecutors said.

The suspect reportedly had a previous fraud conviction from 2017.

"Auto insurance fraud drives up premiums and hits drivers in their wallets," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "To body shop owners that choose illegal profits over honest work, know this: an undercover officer could be your next customer. Fraud isn't worth your freedom."