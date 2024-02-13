San Jose family says dog is missing after thief broke into home, took $30K in belongings

A family in San Jose is living in fear after they say someone broke into their home while they were at work and took close to $30,000 worth of things.

The person believed to be the suspect also let their dog out.

“They broke the locks and opened the window,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified.

Video shows the moment it happened on Jan. 28 in the Rose Garden neighborhood around 8 a.m. when he and his wife were at work.

The victim identified the person in the video as the suspect, dressed in a black hoodie, jeans and red shoes.

With their face half covered, they knocked on the door several times and noticed no one was home.

“Then he approached my yard and saw that we had a dog, a husky,” said the victim.

He said the suspect went into their yard, saw their dog named Greta, left, then came back with a dog of his own.

You then see Greta walking away with the suspect and dog -- there’s been no sign of Greta since.

The suspect comes back with a different jacket on, two white sticks and manages to get inside the home.

In the video, you can see and hear the suspect going through things. A short time later, he’s seen leaving with a handful of items.

The victim said the person took jewelry, like gold necklaces, as well as the cash they had been saving up for their baby on the way.

“My wife is scared, she’s traumatized,” he said. “She wakes up at night, thinking she hears noises and thinks someone’s in the house.”

The man said he and his wife are scared and they want to move.

San Jose police say the incident is under investigation.

While the family hopes officers are able to find the man who’s responsible, they really hope they can get their beloved Greta back.