Residents Push for Change After Underground Bunker Found in San Jose

The discovery of an underground bunker filled with guns and stolen goods at San Jose's Coyote Creek has left residents and businesses in the area up in arms.

Shock and frustration in the neighborhood after the bunker was found near schools has prompted a push for concrete changes.

"I think we are all frustrated and the safety of children and families are No. 1," Councilwoman Maya Esparza said.

Esparza fought hard for a city ordinance requiring a 150-foot buffer aimed at keeping encampments away from school grounds. The bunker built into the creek bed featured a sophisticated set up with electricity and was near three schools.

Business owners not far from where the bunker was located said they have had it with the crime. The business owners believe suspects come from Coyote Creek or from recreational vehicles parked along the road.

"Every business here has been affected by it," said Brian Able, who represents an auto body shop nearby. "We've invested about $30,000 in security systems."

School leaders told NBC Bay Area crews clear the creek one week, but days later people living in the camp return.

"Last year there was a lot of debate, and there continues to be debate," Esparza said. "There are simply people who feel there shouldn't be any clearing of ay encampments any time in the city."

Esparza said she will continue to work with the multiple government entities who all have some sort of claim to the creek and creek bed. The councilwoman also started a trail patrol this year with San Jose police, who ride on the Coyote Creek trail daily.

With classes set to start next month, school leaders said something has to give.