San Jose businesses hope popular lights display will boost sales, attract consumers

Homes in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood are decked out with Christmas decorations, which many enjoy. This year, businesses hope the displays will bring a shopping boost to their establishments.

On Wednesday, holiday lights lit up Lincoln Avenue, and some businesses began promoting holiday menus.

"My hope for the holidays is really that people just appreciate what's out there, not just small businesses, but in family," said Angelique Shepherd, owner of The Table & Lamella Tavern. "I'm hoping that people feel like Willow Glen is their home, and you don't have to have the Willow Glen zip code, but you come here; there are so many cool places and knick-knack shops along the way."

Shepherd said the past few months have been tough for her businesses and added that the crowds would move at a different pace.

"I think September and October were probably some of the scariest times we've ever seen," Shepherd said.

