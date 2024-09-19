San Jose

San Jose camera safety program launching amid surge in break-ins

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police are teaming up with business owners to combat crime with the help of cameras.

On Thursday, the police department and business owners in the Alum Rock neighborhood will announce that they are participating in a camera safety program.

It's a pilot program that will connect police with any available crime video. People can register the cameras at their businesses or homes to provide extra eyes.

The move comes amid a rash of business break-ins across the city.

