Solo car crash kills 18-year-old on I-880 in San Jose

An 18-year-old woman was killed when the car she was riding in overturned and struck a concrete wall on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose early Thursday morning.

The woman was in a black Dodge Caliber being driven by an 18-year-old man who allegedly made an unsafe maneuver while going about 65 to 75 mph in the northbound fast lane at about 12:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver then lost control of the car, which hit the median barrier, careened to the right across all lanes of traffic, struck another barrier east of the highway, flipped over and hit a concrete wall that is part of the Montague Expressway on-ramp, CHP officials said.

The woman, who allegedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to the CHP. Her name has not yet been released and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

No arrests have been made in the case, CHP officials said.