San Jose police arrest teen accused of driving through Christmas in the Park

By Marianne Favro

San Jose police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of driving through the middle of Christmas in the Park last weekend.

Police identified the suspect as Cartier Ambriz. He is accused of hit and run, evading a police officer, and reckless driving.

The frightening scene unfolded Sunday afternoon when officers tried to pull over the driver for a vehicle code violation. He proceeded to pull into a hotel drop-off area near the popular downtown holiday display, make a U-turn, hit a parked vehicle and take off. He then drove the wrong way on Market Street before driving through Christmas in the Park.

No one was hurt, and no displays were damaged.

