Longtime San Jose City College basketball coach Percy Carr dies at 82

Longtime San Jose City College basketball coach Percy Carr has died, The Mercury News reported on Saturday.

Carr coached at the college for more than 45 years. During that time, he collected 900 career wins, the most in California community college history.

Carr also led the Jaguars to eight state tournaments, winning 12 conference championships and coached 17 first time all-state players.

He was inducted into the California Community College Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. Carr was 82.