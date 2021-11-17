San Jose

San Jose City Council Approves Zoning Changes to Coyote Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose City Council voted Tuesday to approve zoning changes to Coyote Valley, protecting the rural land from development.

The 314 acres that sprawl along Santa Teresa Boulevard in South San Jose has been a battleground between developers and environmentalists for decades. 

Recently, a Texas-based developer wanted to build warehouses on the open land, which the company said would create jobs.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted, "San Jose remains committed to safeguarding our most precious resources for future generations.”

This article tagged under:

San JoseCoyote Valley
