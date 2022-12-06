San Jose

San Jose City Council Makes Key But Controversial Decision to Fill Vacant Seats

By Ian Cull

After much debate and some very public disagreement, the San Jose City Council made a key decision that will affect city politics for the next two years. 

Late Monday night the council voted to appoint two open council positions, rather than hold a special election to let voters decide.

The decision came after a five-hour discussion and hundreds of public comments.

The 7-4 vote also showed the city council and its new mayor are already struggling to find common ground. 

Mayor-elect Matt Mahan, and outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo, were pushing for a special election to let voters decide. 

“I think this is a travesty. It's a huge break from precedent,” said Mahan. “It used to be controversial to even appoint an interim caretaker for a few months to hold a special election." 

For nearly 30 years, the council has sent the issue of vacant council seats  to the voters, something the majority of the crowd last night was calling for.

Opponents argued it would cost the city $11 million to hold a special election. 

Councilwoman Sylvia Arenas is also leaving the council to become a county supervisor. She was part of the more progressive majority – voting against an election. 

She fears there would be low turnout and would take too long to get her replacement seated. 

“There are a lot of families, a lot of working-class families and children who need our support. And I’m not willing to leave them unattended for eight months,” said Arenas.

Mahan, who is more moderate, argues that’s not how democracy works.  

“I don’t understand the arrogance of some of my colleagues who somehow think it is somehow more representative to let six councilmembers decide through what will obviously be a very limited process,” said Mahan. 

NBC Bay Area’s Political Analyst Larry Gerston said this really comes down to politics.

The progressive majority will get stronger since they’ll be able to choose who will fill those two seats. 

“This whole idea about cost, democracy, all that stuff, I mean it’s nice to talk about but at the end of the day each side was looking out for what they thought would be the best and easiest ways to govern,” said Gerston. 

The members will be appointed for two years. The council will now work with the city clerk to decide how and when the process will be carried out.

