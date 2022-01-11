coronavirus

San Jose City Leaders Set to Vote on Proposed COVID-19 Booster Mandate

Expanded order would require city employees, visitors to city-owned venues to provide proof of a booster shot

By Bay City News

San Jose city leaders on Tuesday are expected to vote for an updated COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include proof of a booster shot or third dose to access city-owned facilities.

The city's rules committee voted last Wednesday to send the proposal to the full City Council.

The proposal would require people who visit places such as SAP Center and the San Jose Convention Center to provide proof they have received a booster vaccination. It would also require city employees to get a booster, if eligible, or prove that they have received one.

The committee also approved that portion of the proposal, which the full council will discuss in closed session prior to holding a standard vote, potentially later this month, because it would affect union-represented employees.  

“To avoid crippling levels of hospitalizations and tragic outcomes, we have the great benefit of widespread access to booster shots," Mayor Sam Liccardo said last month in a statement announcing the proposal. 

The city already requires employees and visitors to city-owned facilities to provide proof of their initial vaccination series, but Liccardo argued that the prevalence of the highly contagious omicron variant requires that the city take steps to ensure that its residents and employees are as protected as possible from the virus.

The proposal includes exemptions for people who received the second dose of their initial vaccine series within the prior six months, as well as children who are not eligible for boosters and people who have an approved religious or medical exemption.

